Vegas Golden Knights (40-27-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (43-21-8, second in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks and the Vegas Golden Knights will play at SAP Center at San Jose in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference. San Jose is second in the conference and Vegas is fifth in conference play.

The Sharks are 15-4-3 against the rest of their division. San Jose is second in the league recording 9.8 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.2 assists.

The Golden Knights are 16-6-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas leads the league shooting 34.4 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals. In their last meeting on Jan. 10, San Jose won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenden Dillon leads the Sharks with a plus-22 in 72 games played this season. Timo Meier has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Sharks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Erik Karlsson: out (lower body), Radim Simek: out (lower body).

Golden Knights Injuries: William Carrier: out (upper body), Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.