Nashville Predators (40-27-5, second in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (43-20-8, second in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks and the Nashville Predators will play at SAP Center at San Jose in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference. San Jose is second in the conference and Nashville is fourth in conference play.

The Sharks are 29-8-3 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose is second in the NHL recording 9.9 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.3 assists.

The Predators have gone 18-14-4 away from home. Nashville has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 80.6 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Nov. 13, San Jose won 5-4. Marcus Sorensen recorded a team-high two assists for the Sharks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Burns has recorded 73 total points while scoring 13 goals and adding 60 assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has totaled five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Sharks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Erik Karlsson: out (lower body), Radim Simek: out (lower body).

Predators Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.