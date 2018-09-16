Spectators watch the first half of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. The half-century home sellout streak is over for the Washington Redskins. The announced attendance of 57,013 for Washington’s 21-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday was about 25,000 short of the 82,000 capacity listed in the team’s 2018 media guide. (Mark Tenally/Associated Press)

LANDOVER, Md. — The half-century home sellout streak is over for the Washington Redskins.

The announced attendance of 57,013 for Washington’s 21-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday was about 25,000 short of the 82,000 capacity listed in the team’s 2018 media guide.

The team boasts in the guide that it has “sold out every home game for the past 50 seasons.”

So much for that. Redskins spokesman Tony Wyllie confirmed that the sellout streak ended Sunday.

Even if the crowd was smaller than usual, it made itself heard Sunday: Boos rang out a few times during a sloppy performance in which the defense couldn’t get Andrew Luck off the field when it mattered most and the offense couldn’t get in the end zone.

“If you don’t give them anything to cheer about,” Washington left tackle Trent Williams said, “they’re probably going to boo.”

The Colts were aware of the jeers, too.

“I (saw) them kind of getting down when the crowd started booing them,” said T.Y. Hilton, whose 3-yard TD catch with about 7½ minutes left sealed the victory for Indianapolis (1-1), “but our job is to put our foot on the gas.”

Williams said he noticed the patches of empty seats.

Of more concern to the Pro Bowler and his teammates was how poorly the Redskins (1-1) played.

“You feel like you want to throw up or something,” linebacker Mason Foster said.

After winning their season opener last week by beating the Arizona Cardinals 24-6 thanks in large part to a league-best 182 yards rushing, including 96 from Adrian Peterson, the Redskins turned in a meek showing on the ground.

Washington ran for 65 yards, with just 20 from Peterson on 11 carries, a 1.8 average. That looked terrific compared to Chris Thompson, who ran four times for a grand total of 1 yard.

“We didn’t have a very good run plan,” coach Jay Gruden said. “Didn’t give (Peterson) any good looks.”

There were other issues, on both sides of the ball.

An inability to stop the Colts on their opening possession, which ended with Luck’s 7-yard, back-shoulder touchdown throw to tight end Eric Ebron, or that fourth-quarter drive that culminated with Luck’s scoring toss to Hilton.

An inability to get going on offense, particularly after two interceptions by safety D.J. Swearinger, which each led to only a field goal.

“We had no chemistry at all today,” Gruden said. “Myself as a play caller, really, it’s my fault.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.