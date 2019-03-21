Detroit Red Wings (26-37-10, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (38-27-8, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis plays Detroit at Enterprise Center in a non-conference matchup.

The Blues are 18-15-2 on their home ice. St. Louis has scored 45 power-play goals, converting on 20.5 percent of chances.

The Red Wings are 12-19-5 on the road. Detroit scores 2.7 goals per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Andreas Athanasiou leads them with 28 total goals. In their last meeting on Nov. 28, Detroit won 4-3. Tyler Bertuzzi recorded a team-high 2 points for the Red Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 28 goals, adding 30 assists and recording 58 points. Robert Thomas has totaled two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Blues: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

Red Wings Injuries: Jacob de la Rose: out (upper body), Trevor Daley: day to day (upper body), Mike Green: out for season (illness), Jonathan Ericsson: day to day (lower body), Justin Abdelkader: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

