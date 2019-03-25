Vegas Golden Knights (42-27-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (40-27-8, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts Vegas trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Blues are 20-15-2 on their home ice. St. Louis has surrendered 39 power-play goals, killing 81.9 percent of opponent chances.

The Golden Knights are 17-6-2 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vegas leads the NHL recording 34.5 shots per game while averaging 3.1 goals. In their last meeting on Nov. 16, St. Louis won 4-1. Ryan O’Reilly recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blues in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: O’Reilly has recorded 70 total points while scoring 26 goals and collecting 44 assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

Golden Knights Injuries: Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (lower body), Max Pacioretty: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

