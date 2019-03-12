Arizona Coyotes (34-30-5, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. St. Louis Blues (36-25-7, sixth in the Western Conference)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts Arizona in Western Conference play.

The Blues are 21-17-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis has converted on 20.1 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 41 power-play goals.

The Coyotes have gone 17-15-2 away from home. Arizona has allowed 29 power-play goals, killing 85.1 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Feb. 14, St. Louis won 4-0. Oskar Sundqvist recorded a team-high two assists for the Blues in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 28 goals and has totaled 58 points. Alex Pietrangelo has scored four goals and totaled 6 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 8-2-0, averaging 7.5 points, 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 5.9 points, 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (upper body).

Coyotes Injuries: Derek Stepan: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

