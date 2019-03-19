PITTSBURGH — Now it’s Mark Barron’s turn to try and replace Ryan Shazier.
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Barron to a two-year deal on Tuesday and tasked him with filling the void left by Shazier. The Pro Bowl linebacker’s career is on hiatus while he recovers from a spinal injury suffered in a win over Cincinnati in December 2017.
The 29-year-old Barron comes to Pittsburgh from the Los Angeles Rams. Barron spent four-plus seasons with the Rams, starting 66 games while developing a reputation as a sure tackler despite being a bit undersized for the position at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds.
The Rams released Barron earlier this month before Barron began the fourth season of a five-year, $45 million deal. Barron admitted getting cut came as a bit of a surprise but added “I do know the business of football.”
