FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Mark Barron (26) looms over the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Barron to a two-year deal on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (Rick Scuteri, File/Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH — Now it’s Mark Barron’s turn to try and replace Ryan Shazier.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Barron to a two-year deal on Tuesday and tasked him with filling the void left by Shazier. The Pro Bowl linebacker’s career is on hiatus while he recovers from a spinal injury suffered in a win over Cincinnati in December 2017.

The 29-year-old Barron comes to Pittsburgh from the Los Angeles Rams. Barron spent four-plus seasons with the Rams, starting 66 games while developing a reputation as a sure tackler despite being a bit undersized for the position at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds.

The Rams released Barron earlier this month before Barron began the fourth season of a five-year, $45 million deal. Barron admitted getting cut came as a bit of a surprise but added “I do know the business of football.”

