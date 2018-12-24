Safety D.J. Swearinger told a radio station in Washington D.C. on Monday that the he’s been released by the Redskins with one game remaining in the regular season.

Swearinger said on 106.7 The Fan that Redskins coach Jay Gruden did not give him an explanation for the move.

“I don’t regret nothing, because I know I gave 100 percent effort from my heart,” Swearinger said.

The Redskins have not yet made an official roster move.

Swearinger has been critical of the team, which has dealt with significant injuries to the offensive line and quarterback. Washington is 7-8 and closes the season with a home game against the rival Philadelphia Eagles, who still have a shot at making the playoffs and defending their NFL title.

Washington lost 25-16 at Tennessee on Saturday night. Swearinger was reportedly critical of the lack of aggressive play calling in the loss. Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert led the Titans to the victory after Marcus Mariota was injured.

Swearinger was also critical of the team earlier this season.

“I can’t tell you what needs to be changed. I ain’t the coach,” Swearinger said after a 40-16 loss to the Giants on Dec. 9. “We ain’t executing. We ain’t getting the job done. That’s the answer they want me to give.”

Swearinger had a team-leading four interceptions this season. He was drafted by the Texans in the second round in 2013. He spent two seasons in Houston and then two in Arizona before joining the Redskins for the 2017 season.

