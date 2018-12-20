HOUSTON (10-4) at PHILADELPHIA (7-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Houston (7-7), Philadelphia 5-9

SERIES RECORD — Eagles lead 4-0

LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Texans 31-21, Nov. 2, 2014

LAST WEEK — Texans beat Jets 29-22; Eagles beat Rams 30-23

AP PRO32 RANKING — Texans No. 6, Eagles No. 15

TEXANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (6), PASS (18).

TEXANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (4), PASS (26).

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (27), PASS (12).

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (11), PASS (31).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Texans seeking first win vs. Eagles. ... Texans would secure first-round bye with two more wins. ... Texans QB Deshaun Watson has 14 TDs, two picks, 120.1 rating in past seven games. He has 105 rating in past six on road. Watson has thrown at least one TD pass in 19 straight games. ... RB Lamar Miller has two receiving TDs and two rushing TDs in past five outings vs. NFC East. ... WR DeAndre Hopkins aims for seventh straight road game with receiving TD. ... WR Demaryius Thomas has 17 catches for 156 yards and three TDs in two games vs. Eagles. ... DE J.J. Watt tied for second in NFL with 14 1/2 sacks in comeback season. ... DE Jadeveon Clowney has 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two fumble recoveries in last five road games. ... Eagles are chasing Vikings and Seahawks for wild-card berth and trail Cowboys in division race. ... Eagles QB Nick Foles broke his collarbone in last game against Texans in 2014. ... Zach Ertz (101) is 10 receptions away from breaking Jason Witten’s single-season record for tight ends. Ertz already became first Eagles player to have 1,000 yards receiving since Jeremy Maclin in 2014. ... Eagles had three rushing TDs last week for first time since Nov. 5, 2017 vs. Denver. ... WR Alshon Jeffery has five TDs in last six vs. AFC. ... DT Fletcher Cox aims for sack in fourth straight game. ... DE Michael Bennett has eight sacks in last 11 games. ... Eagles’ defense has a pick in four straight contests. ... Fantasy tip: Jeffery had eight catches for 160 yards last week and is go-to guy for Foles.

