HOUSTON (9-4) at NEW YORK JETS (4-9)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, NFL Network

OPENING LINE — Texans by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Houston 6-7, New York 5-8

SERIES RECORD — Jets lead 5-2

LAST MEETING — Texans beat Jets 24-17, Nov. 22, 2015

LAST WEEK — Texans lost to Colts 24-21; Jets beat Bills 27-23

AP PRO32 RANKING — Texans No. 7, Jets No. 26

TEXANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (3), PASS (19).

TEXANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (5), PASS (24).

JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (21), PASS (30).

JETS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (27), PASS (16).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Teams meet for just eighth time, but Texans have won last two — their only victories in series. ... Texans had franchise-record nine-game winning streak snapped in loss to Colts last Sunday. ... Houston could clinch AFC South title with win and losses or ties by both Indianapolis and Tennessee or with tie and losses by both Colts and Titans. ... QB Deshaun Watson has thrown at least one TD pass in 18 straight games. He has 13 TD passes and two INTs in last seven games, joins Carolina’s Cam Newton as only players this season with at least 3,000 yards passing (3,298) and 400 yards rushing (410). Watson has three straight games with completion percentage of 70 or better. ... RB Lamar Miller tied for sixth in NFL with 909 yards rushing. Has 100 or more yards from scrimmage in three of last four games, and joins Rams’ Todd Gurley as only RBs with 6,000 yards from scrimmage (6,191) and 35 or more TDs from scrimmage (36). ... WR DeAndre Hopkins has caught at least one TD pass in five straight road games. He and Watson have connected for 16 TD passes in 20 games they’ve played together. Hopkins has caught at least one pass in every game (92 straight) and needs three catches to become second-youngest player (26 years, 6 months, 9 days) to reach 500 for career, behind only Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald (26 years, 2 months, 29 days). ... WR Demaryius Thomas has 14 catches for 179 yards and two TDs in five games since being acquired by Houston from Denver. ... Texans have scored TDs on seven of last eight trips into red zone over last three games. ... DE J.J. Watt tied for third in NFL with 12 ½ sacks, has NFL-leading 22 games since 2011 with at least one sack and one pass defensed. ... S Andre Hal looks for INT in third straight game. ... DB Kareem Jackson tied with CB Johnathan Joseph for most INTs in franchise history with 16. ... Texans 30-1 under Bill O’Brien when holding lead at halftime. ... K Ka’imi Fairbairn has 29 FGs, ranking second to Jets’ Jason Myers (30). ... Jets snapped six-game losing streak last week with win over Bills. ... Rookie QB Sam Darnold made return after missing three games with strained foot and led New York to first fourth-quarter comeback. Darnold has thrown NFL-leading 15 INTs, but has also at least one TD pass in six of last seven games. He went 24 of 30 (80.0 percent) vs. Bills, fifth time in team history that player had completion percentage of 80 or better and first since Chad Pennington did it twice in 2007. ... RB Elijah McGuire had 83 yards from scrimmage last week with 60 yards rushing and 23 receiving. His 1-yard TD run with 1:17 left was Jets’ first go-ahead score on fourth down in final two minutes of game since Vinny Testaverde did it in 1998. ... Rookie RB Trenton Cannon had first TD run of career vs. Bills. ... CB Trumaine Johnson had two INTs last week, including win-sealing pick. He has three INTs in last two games. ... Jamal Adams ranks first among NFL safeties in QB hits with seven and tied for first with eight tackles for loss and three forced fumbles, according to Radar360. Adams joins Giants LB Alec Ogletree and Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner as only players with 170 or more tackles (171) and 15 or more passes defensed (18) since start of last season. ... DE Henry Anderson blocked field goal last week and extra point previous week at Tennessee, becoming first Jets player to block kicks in consecutive games since Corwin Brown in 1997. ... Fantasy tip: Miller could be in for big game on ground against 27th-ranked run defense.

