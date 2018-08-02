NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Latest on the Tennessee Titans needing to replace veteran safety Johnathan Cyprien after losing him for the season with a torn ACL (all times local):

7 p.m.

A person with direct knowledge of the visit says veteran Eric Reid will be among the safeties working out for the Tennessee Titans in their search for a potential replacement with Johnathan Cyprien out for the season with a torn ACL.

Reid will work out for the Titans on Friday, a person familiar with Reid’s visit told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team does not announce which players it is working out.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said earlier Thursday that the Titans have looked at Reid and were in the process of trying to bring the safety in for a visit.



FILE - In this March 22, 2018, file photo, free agent safety Eric Reid watches his brother, Stanford’s defensive back Justin Reid, during NFL Pro Day in Stanford, Calif. Tennessee safety Johnathan Cyprien will miss the season with a torn left ACL, and coach Mike Vrabel says veteran Eric Reid is among the safeties the Titans want to look at for a potential replacement. (Ben Margot, File/Associated Press)

Reid is one of the players who kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. He has been out of work since playing out his contract with San Francisco. Reid, 26, started 69 of 70 games with 10 career interceptions.

Tennessee safety Johnathan Cyprien will miss the season with a torn left ACL, and coach Mike Vrabel says veteran Eric Reid is among the safeties the Titans want to look at as a potential replacement.

Cyprien left practice Wednesday after grabbing at his left knee. He walked to the locker room with trainers. Vrabel announced after practice Thursday that Cyprien tore his ACL.

The Titans have Kendrick Lewis and Demontre Hurst among the other options at safety on the roster.

Vrabel says the Titans are in the process of trying to bring in Reid along with other safeties for a workout.

Cyprien signed a four-year deal last season. He started 10 games after dealing with an injured hamstring last year.

