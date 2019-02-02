ATLANTA — The Latest on the AP NFL individual awards Saturday (all times local):

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ breakout season earned him The Associated Press 2018 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

Mahomes, who had started one game for the Chiefs before this season, threw for 50 touchdowns and 5,097 yards in leading the Chiefs to their first AFC championship game since the 1993 season. He received 30 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league.

Mahomes also was an overwhelming choice as All-Pro quarterback in early January.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who led the NFL with a 115.7 rating, was second with 16 votes in balloting announced at NFL Honors. Houston All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins got two votes, as did Rams All-Pro running back Todd Gurley.

Only one other Chief, running back Priest Holmes in 2002, has won the top offensive player award.

Saquon Barkley, described by some as a “generational running back,” is The Associated Press 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The second overall draft pick who rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns behind a weak New York Giants offensive line drew 26 1-2 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He edged top overall selection Baker Mayfield; the Cleveland quarterback earned 21 1-2 votes.

In a rarity, a guard, Indianapolis’ Quenton Nelson, got two votes in balloting announced at NFL Honors.

Barkley also made a team-high 91 receptions for 721 yards, and his 2,028 yards from scrimmage led the NFL.

“This kid is a special player, a special talent,” said Eagles coach Doug Pederson. “He’s such a big, powerful guy thate has breakaway speed. Sometimes, it’s impossible, but you kind of have to get two or three bodies on him. He’s a tremendous running back, and a load to bring down.”

Barkley is the second Giants player in five seasons to win the award; wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., took it in 2014. They are the only Giants to win it.

For his work as defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, Vic Fangio got the head coaching gig in Denver.

He also won The Associated Press 2018 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Award on Saturday.

Fangio guided the latest version of the “Monsters of the Midway” to a third-place ranking on defense and first against the run. He helped edge rusher Khalil Mack, cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Eddie Jackson become All-Pros. Chicago allowed a league-low 283 points.

Soon after the Bears were eliminated in the wild-card round by the Eagles, Fangio was hired by the Broncos.

Fangio received 25 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. That was far ahead of Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who got nine in balloting announced at NFL Honors.

Indianapolis DC Matt Eberflus was next with seven votes, while Seattle offensive line coach Mike Solari and Cleveland offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, now the team’s head coach, each got two. Receiving one vote were Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer, Browns DC Gregg Williams, Colts O-line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, Cowboys DC Kris Richard and Saints DC Dennis Allen.

