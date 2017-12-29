Jay Gruden and the Redskins appear to be pretty good at getting by. Aggressive moves from the front office will be the key if they are to show themselves as capable of more than that. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Unless the Washington Redskins really lose their minds — always a possibility — the 2017 season will end Sunday without drama. They should win a third straight game for the first time all year and finish 8-8, and only an Eli Manning fairy tale could stop them. Then they should slip comfortably into an offseason that doesn’t require a massive leadership overhaul.

In other words, they got by. Earlier this month, it seemed that detonation was possible after back-to-back sleepwalking performances against Dallas and the Los Angeles Chargers. But it’s only fair to look at the season as a whole, and through all the frustration and injuries and uneven play, the prevailing sentiment should be that Coach Jay Gruden and Co. did an adequate job managing a strange season.

If the coach is safe, then you also must figure that a Doug Williams-led personnel department should be evaluated in similar fashion, especially since that group hasn’t had a full year together. Bruce Allen, the team president, isn’t as bulletproof as many believe after seven disappointing years with the franchise, but he still has a close relationship with owner Daniel Snyder, and he’s still at the center of the team’s quest for a new stadium. I can envision a scenario in which his role shifts, and he’s not as involved with the daily football operations, but as of now, a firing is unlikely.

Snyder’s 18 years in charge have been far from logical, but it would be hard for him to justify rampant change after exhibiting so much patience in letting a rebuilding process go this far. The process has neither failed nor succeeded. It’s still, uh, processing.

That said, a team can’t rebuild forever. Gruden has been on the job for four seasons. It has been almost three years since Washington committed to a traditional, draft-based plan. Of course, hiring sublime talent evaluator Scot McCloughan as the general manager was part of that strategy, and he was fired last March. And while Washington is still supposedly building toward something, many NFL peers have bottomed out and remade themselves into championship contenders.

So getting by is one thing, and the franchise is left to hold that up as progress. At least Washington is better than the mess it used to be. At least a season of hard luck can conclude with a .500 record instead of a last-place finish. The floor seems to have been elevated.

But when will the Team That Gets By become one that actually gets somewhere?

Assuming there are no firings, this will be the great question the front office must answer soon. The franchise is merely surviving right now. It’s better than being a dumpster fire, but the goal isn’t to minimize embarrassment.

Washington has hit a wall. In 2015, it finished 9-7, won a weak NFC East division and made the playoffs. In 2016, it finished 8-7-1 and missed the playoffs on the season’s last day. On Sunday, it will finish 7-9 or 8-8, and it was eliminated from the playoffs three weeks ago. Without a huge offseason, 2018 could be another season around .500. And if things don’t go well — if Kirk Cousins flees and the team doesn’t have a good quarterback succession plan — it could be a 6-10 season, at best.

Looking back over the past three years, Washington has been given too much credit for trying to follow a plan. It’s something new. It’s something foreign to Snyder, something that many thought he would never agree to do. But when you delve into what the franchise has actually accomplished, the results are mixed and indicate why on-field progress has stalled.

Essentially, Washington is just doing the basics of a rebuilding. It has spent responsibly in free agency, which is rather easy to convince an owner to do. It has done a decent job in the draft, but it needs more dramatic gains. It has done solid work developing young players, and this season, you saw the makings of a hard-nosed, tough football team that gives consistent effort.

Still, for all the positives, the organization has failed to do two things: 1. Present a clear vision of what it wants to build; 2. Stay aligned in its mission.

Who are the Redskins? When McCloughan was here, they wanted to be a physical team full of serious-minded competitors that played defense and ran the football. That team never materialized. Gruden is an offensive coach who designs beautiful plays and employs a sophisticated passing game. Washington grew to become the league’s No. 2 passing offense in 2016, but what did it do after the season? It let two 1,000-yard receivers walk in free agency, didn’t protect its greatest strength and suffered because of that in 2017.

In many ways, the franchise continues to work against its aspirations. It fired McCloughan for reasons that are now being litigated. It is employing its third defensive coordinator in four years. It won’t get serious about signing Cousins to a long-term extension, and now it seems the quarterback doesn’t want to be here. Can you see how a team loses momentum functioning this way?

The new leaders in the front office — Gruden as a coach with influence, Williams as the man in charge of finding talent, Eric Schaffer enhancing his role as a multifaceted figure and glue guy — need to use their leverage with Allen and Snyder this offseason. They’ve risen in the organization partly because they’re talented and earnest and easy to work with, but now it’s their time to shape the next few years of the franchise. They need to push back against complacency and get the franchise to think bolder. They can’t always be the ones leading a front office skilled at making the most of the situation.

If Gruden wants Cousins to be his quarterback, he can’t be as diplomatic as he was last week when asked if it would “make his life easier” if there weren’t yearly speculation about Cousins’s future.

“It would not make my life easier,” Gruden said. Amazingly, his nose didn’t grow.

“My life is only easier when you win a lot of games and Super Bowls,” Gruden continued. “Until that happens, my life will never be easy. I’m going to coach the players that are here and just go from there. But every year, there’s change in the NFL, and it’s something you have to expect and understand as a head coach. And you have to adjust with the players that you have and the coaches that you have in the building. We intend on doing that, and hopefully, it won’t be wholesale changes, but sometimes that’s necessary also.”

Gruden sounds like a great employee. He’ll also be an ex-employee in the near future if he doesn’t get more from his bosses.

If Washington wants to win big, it needs to take bigger risks. It’s possible to be smart and ultra-aggressive.

The franchise shouldn’t consider itself in a rebuilding mode anymore. It has built something — something safe, something less likely to be a disaster. Something mediocre, too. For a competitor, it’s the worst place to be. For an organization, the unmentioned truth is that it’s easy to get cozy in this spot. The cost of operating this way is reasonable. Getting by can be great for business.

But shouldn’t Washington want more?

It’s a legitimate question until the franchise provides a more competitive response.

For more by Jerry Brewer, visit washingtonpost.com/brewer.