The Washington Redskins were like pie crust. Bust through the first layer, and there was nothing firm underneath. In a Thanksgiving Day game that had as much import as any they have played in years, with a chance to get the NFC East title in their grasp, they turned out to be a tasty piece of dessert for the Dallas Cowboys.

All season, the Redskins have been a strange mixture, not fully cooked. You just knew their 6-3 start was a bubble, that they couldn’t survive forever by keeping scores low and grinding out narrow victories. But it wasn’t just the fact of the 31-23 loss to the Cowboys that was so puncturing. It was the style of it, with all that surging, big-play speed from the Cowboys’ Amari Cooper, who made the Redskins’ defense look so airy on those scoring plays of 40 and 90 yards.

Maybe the Redskins can still win the division. Maybe. Or maybe it will get worse from here. It’s hard to say. To win a division title, you can’t be pie. You can’t let a player such as Cooper break the first layer of crust, then find so much sweet, wide-open field in front of him.

“We should have people there to make a tackle,” Coach Jay Gruden said. He seemed at a loss to explain where everybody was on those catches by Cooper and also on the 16-yard scoring run by Ezekiel Elliott and on the five-yarder by Dak Prescott, who broke at least four tackles on his way to the end zone early in the fourth quarter — then finished it off with an insulting little flip, as if to say: “Fun game, guys. Thanks for playing.”

“Couple runs they cut back, and it looked like nobody was there,” Gruden said.

It looked like pie. Resistant at first, then crumbling into nothing.



Redskins linebacker Zach Brown can’t keep up with Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper during his long, third-quarter touchdown Thursday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

To win a division title, you can’t fall behind an opponent 31-13 in the second half. In fairness, the Redskins continually fought back, thanks in no small part to the counterpunching of reserve quarterback Colt McCoy, who stepped in for the broken-legged Alex Smith. Credit them for this much: Time and again they have suffered crucial injuries yet remained clawingly competitive. McCoy did not have a single practice rep with the first team this week, yet he managed to lead the Redskins to 331 yards, and he showed quick-strike capability in addition to his refusal to quit by posting 16 points in the second half.

“We put ourselves in a position to scratch back,” running back Adrian Peterson said.

There is something curiously admirable about McCoy’s ability to stay sharp and hopeful while laboring as a backup and scout-team leader over the past five years with the Redskins. Against the Cowboys, he demonstrated he can throw on the move, he has great feel, and he’s able to dodge and make things happen. In the second quarter, he tap-danced in the pocket and launched a beautiful 53-yard throw that Vernon Davis hauled in with a basket catch, the Redskins’ longest scoring pass of the season. McCoy makes plays. There is a lightness to the football when he throws it; it seems easy to catch. But he also makes mistakes. What the Redskins lost in Smith was a measure of dependability. McCoy gave them more big plays, but he also gave them three interceptions.

“He had up and downs,” Gruden said. “Not bad. . . . He made some poor decisions but some great plays and throws.”

The bigger problem was that, when the Redskins absolutely had to have a stop and a score late in the game, they couldn’t get either. For everything they did well, they did something poorly. They got their first lead of the game early in the third quarter — and Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point. They got a little more momentum and mounted a nice drive — and committed a false-start penalty on third down to kill it. “We can’t have self-inflicted wounds like that,” Peterson said. Most importantly, in the vital sequence of the fourth quarter, they let the Cowboys eat up 6:18 of the period with a ball-control drive led by Elliott, and then McCoy threw his third interception.

“I think the formula for success is just dominating up front,” Elliott said.

All of which left safety D.J. Swearinger Sr. delivering an epic postgame rant. “We got to do the simple things right,” he said. “. . . We got to win the big game. You don’t find a way to stop the run, you’re not going to win. That’s a simple fact.

“I see why we don’t get the respect; we don’t win the big games.”

Things will only get harder from here. Although the Redskins and Cowboys are now tied atop the division, these are not the same Cowboys whom the Redskins stepped up and beat, 20-17, back in October. They are a team that has firmed up, while the Redskins are fighting to find a solid core.