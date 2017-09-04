Just two months after posting their first back-to-back winning seasons in nearly two decades, the Washington Redskins faced a major perception problem in March.

The free agent signing period was approaching, and the job status of General Manager Scot McCloughan was a mystery given his absence from the NFL Scouting Combine, where top college prospects audition for the draft. There was no sign that a long-term contract with quarterback Kirk Cousins was at hand. And Coach Jay Gruden, who had compiled a 21-26-1 record in his first three seasons, had yet to receive anything akin to a vote of confidence from Redskins owner Daniel Snyder, who had cycled through eight head coaches since buying the franchise in 1999.

For an NFL team that had shown signs of progress on the field, the weighty off-the-field questions reinforced a leaguewide image of instability that seemed to worsen weekly. So Snyder made a bold move to change the narrative, awarding Gruden a two-year contract extension that not even the coach himself anticipated. The extension, Redskins officials later explained, was a reward for the progress they had seen under Gruden. It also was intended to send a signal of continuity to Cousins, potential free agent signees and fans that the Redskins were committed to the continuity required to build a winner.

Now comes the 2017 season and the task of backing that up.

After barely making the playoffs with a 9-7 record in 2015, then just missing the postseason with an 8-7-1 nose-dive of a finish last season, the Redskins must prove they are on track to reclaim the sustained success that once defined the franchise. If they backslide instead, miss the playoffs and finish at the bottom of the resurgent NFC East, the foundation that has been laid the past three seasons could quickly turn to quicksand, making it tougher to re-sign Cousins (if that’s Snyder’s intention at season’s end) and tougher to dispel the image of an NFL team in perpetual flux. By any measure, it is a pivotal season.

“As someone once said, ‘The future is now,’” said Redskins team President Bruce Allen, alluding to the mantra of his father, Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach George Allen. “The urgency of every season is critical. For the players and all of us, we’re going to have one time in history where we’re all together because the average turnover on teams [in the current salary cap era] is about 18 to 20 players every year.”

Gruden heads into the 2017 season in a position of strength — his contract guaranteed through 2020 and his voice on personnel matters never greater because of the front-office restructuring that followed McCloughan’s ouster in March.

But all around him, there has been sweeping change.

Both of Gruden’s coordinators are new. Former quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh succeeds offensive coordinator Sean McVay, who, at 31, is now the NFL’s youngest head coach and readying his Los Angeles Rams for a Week 2 meeting with the Redskins. Former linebacker-turned-coach Greg Manusky was promoted to defensive coordinator. And every defensive position coach is new, save for one holdover, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti.

More significantly, as many as eight of the Redskins’ 22 projected starters will be new this season.

And eight projected starters are scheduled to hit the NFL’s free agent market in 2018, whether playing under one-year deals in 2017 (Cousins, wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. and linebacker Zach Brown) or playing out the final year of their contracts (cornerback Bashaud Breeland and linebacker Mason Foster among them). A half-dozen key backups are in the same category — among them, third-down specialist Chris Thompson and tight end Niles Paul.

That degree of instability on the roster represents a sea change from the era in which former Redskins quarterback Doug Williams played, which predated free agency. Now the team’s executive vice president for player personnel, Williams said that turnover on an NFL roster can be viewed as a positive or a negative. But it’s his job — and that of Redskins players and coaches — to turn it into a positive.

“You would love to have your core guys on long-term deals,” Williams said. “But if they’re not, in a way it’s a good thing for them and us. They’ve got to perform at a top level because they’re on ‘prove-it’ deals; they got to prove their value. And that’s where we probably can get the best out of them.”

That’s certainly the Redskins’ hope for Pryor, the 6-foot-4 quarterback-turned-wide receiver who is among the starters on a one-year deal. It’s also what Pryor expects of himself. Already on his sixth NFL team in his seventh season in the league, Pryor knows only one way to attack his goals: One season at a time.

“Units come together for a year,” said Pryor, who since being chosen in the third round of the NFL’s 2011 supplemental draft has been with the Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. In March he signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Redskins, who eye him as part of the solution to the more than 2,000 receiving yards lost in letting wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon depart via free agency.

“You don’t know where you’ll be anyway — whether you have a long-term contract or not,” Pryor noted. “Sometimes you get traded; different things happen. You control what you can control for that year. Just being the best teammate you can be, that’s all you can control.”

The value of stability and continuity is difficult to quantify on an NFL roster. It’s equally difficult to deny, considering the seven Super Bowls that Coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady have led New England to in their 17 years together.

In Washington, it has been 25 years since the Redskins have simply made the playoffs in back-to-back years (1990-92).

This offseason the Redskins largely stayed true to the blueprint for success that McCloughan put in place during his two-year tenure, prioritizing linemen and building through the draft. After years of neglect, the team devoted its top three draft picks to defense, taking Alabama lineman Jonathan Allen with its first-round selection. And the team resisted a wild spending spree in free agency.

But a dodgy preseason suggests that the Redskins might have underestimated the importance of continuity in the passing game. Between Pryor’s spate of drops and Josh Doctson’s struggles to stay healthy, it will likely take time for both wide receivers to replicate the trust and rapport that Jackson and Garcon developed with Cousins.

One player who doesn’t appear to be going anywhere is five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, who signed a five-year, $66 million contract extension in 2015. But Williams said he hasn’t given a thought heading into this season that two of his linemates, left guard Shawn Lauvao and center Spencer Long, are due to hit the free agent market in 2018.

“You don’t really get into people’s business of what year of their contract they’re on,” Williams said. “The sense of urgency comes from wanting to win. Nobody plays the game forever. Everybody is on borrowed time in this game, so you want to win, no matter what.”