The Washington Redskins will tell you they’re close. They will tell you this to defend themselves, and they will tell you this to express disappointment. As they amble along in their protracted pursuit of sustained success, they just want you to trust that they’re close.

They’re close to returning to the playoffs despite back-to-back 7-9 seasons. They’re close to having an ideal nucleus. They’re close to figuring out a new stadium deal and overcoming their penchant for dysfunction and determining how to stay healthy and motivated for all 16 games. They lose a lot of close games now, too. Never mind that the NFL is built on parity and the illusion that every team is close. They are really close. Really, really close. Trust them. Please.

“I know we’re close,” Coach Jay Gruden said. “We’re as good as any team we’ve played this year, in my opinion.”

Yes, the New Orleans Saints, who crushed Washington 43-19 in October, are giving thanks this week because Gruden’s team didn’t make the playoffs.

“We have the ability to be as good as anybody we’ve played without a doubt,” Gruden said, slightly correcting his coach speak. “We’ll go toe-to-toe with anybody. We just haven’t closed out very well.”

Said running back Adrian Peterson: “The heart is there. The desire is there. The talent is there. It’s all about putting it all together.”

Said right tackle Morgan Moses: “We have what it takes. We can see that. We just have to improve in some subtle ways.”

Sorry, but this is where I roll my eyes at the spin doctoring.

There is genuine optimism on this team, and some of it is warranted. But the players are lobbying to stay together after injuries ruined a 6-3 start to the season. Gruden, who tends to like his players a little too much, is trying to justify being retained for a sixth season despite just one playoff appearance and zero postseason victories so far. And the organization is hoping to manage the backlash and get away with its reluctance to get rid of team president Bruce Allen and blow up the whole mediocre thing.

But when they say they’re close, the reaction should be: Close to what? There’s a difference between being close to the No. 6 playoff seed in a league legislated for most every team to be close to the No. 6 playoff seed and being close to sustained success. In the 32-team NFL, Washington sits as middle-of-the-pack as its No. 15 draft position suggests. It has been stuck in this situation for three years now, with an 8-7-1 record in 2016 preceding the consecutive 7-9 campaigns. The peak of this current run came in 2015, when the franchise went 9-7 but won a weak NFC East division.

It’s easy for an NFL franchise to oversimplify its status and declare that it’s close. But Washington has been stuck on close for the better part of four seasons. The team record during that time is 31-32-1. The franchise was mediocre with Kirk Cousins at quarterback; it is mediocre without him. It was mediocre during Scot McCloughan’s stint at the general manager; it is mediocre without him. It was mediocre when most of the talent was on offense; it is mediocre now that most of the talent is on defense.

Close feels an awful lot like stuck. The team is a little better, a little more consistent, than it has been during other parts of Daniel Snyder’s 20-season ownership tenure. But, really, it hasn’t done much more than raise the floor. There is enough talent, pride, coaching and organizational communication to avoid the 3-13 and 4-12 seasons. But the franchise is nowhere near putting together a 12-4 or 13-3 team. It is nowhere near having the stability to have even back-to-back 10-6 seasons.

This is why it would be best if Snyder made a change, and he needs to go right to the top and remove Allen, who is ineffectual, petty and a hindrance to colleagues who could make a difference. But it seems that the owner can’t exist anymore without his team-wrecking BFF, so the only hope — and it’s just a speck of hope — is that Allen, Gruden and the front office eliminate some of the delusional thinking and get serious about finishing the job they started.

The Snyder-era Redskins can’t build anything permanent because, when they make a little progress, they admire the small things they did right. Gruden can be too hopeful. He always feels like he has enough to win on offense, even though the average fan would have trouble identifying most of their skill-position players. Allen is too busy trying to win every negotiation and get players at the perfect price. As a result, Washington doesn’t have as many bad contracts as it used to, but it also doesn’t have transcendent talent. Mediocre drafting hasn’t helped the roster construction, either.

“Close” is a dangerous notion for this team. “Close” suggests the franchise is a player or two away from being great. In reality, Washington needs multiple receivers, an impact interior offensive lineman, a young tight end pegged to replace injury-prone Jordan Reed eventually, more speed on defense (especially at linebacker and free safety) and proof that promising running back Derrius Guice, who missed the season because of a knee injury, can be a healthy lead tailback.

And then there’s the most complicated issue of all: quarterback. Alex Smith suffered a potential career-ending injury, and he’s just about to start a four-year contract extension that guarantees him $71 million. It’s a problem that could leave the franchise hamstrung if Smith doesn’t recover and return to form. For now, Washington needs either a veteran stopgap solution that costs in the $5 million range in case Smith is slow to return (or can’t come back at all). Or it needs to pursue its future franchise quarterback in the draft right now. The 2019 draft class won’t feature as many big-name, first-round quarterbacks as last year, but there could be some interesting talent available in second and third rounds. West Virginia’s Will Grier is a personal favorite. Washington should be aggressive in targeting quarterback prospects in that range.

With the quarterback uncertainty, there’s no easy fix. But the franchise should continue to build around that position and make acquisitions to make the quarterback’s job easier. It’s still possible to do that without knowing exactly what your future is there. But it has to be wise in every decision. The roster isn’t built to grow together currently. Some players are really young, others are mid-career and others are well into their 30s. They need to add core players in the 22-26 age range and ensure the team is on the same timeline as the development of defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

Do things the wrong way, and Washington simply builds another mediocre team with more long-term contracts. Do things carefully, get lucky on the injury front, and perhaps this is a low-end playoff team next season, but not one with a large window. Or the franchise could take a more radical option, tear down the roster a little bit — not all the way — and do a slight reset in order to align the mismatched parts of this team better. It might be impossible to sell to a frustrated fan base, but the team may need a 5-11 season to correct itself. If done for the right reasons (I know: good luck with that), it would be better than perpetual mediocrity.

Whatever the decision-makers do, they must first admit that they’re not close. They’re close only in the most basic definition. They have some good foundational pieces, led by Allen and Payne. They’re better up front than they have been in a while. But the rest of what they’re building doesn’t look all that attractive. The foundation can keep them from falling apart, but without smart adjustments, they could stay in 7-8 win territory and ruin some of the young, healthy and vibrant years of their most promising players.

Close? The Redskins should stop worrying about whether they’re close. For once, they should put their heads down and complete a building effort.

