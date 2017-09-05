If you believe in unicorns, the tooth fairy and perfect, linear progress for developing sports teams, then you reckon the Washington Redskins are due for some real winning. They are coming off back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in nearly two decades. Their core is different but familiar. They have been at this rebuilding thing for more than three years. Hackneyed thoughts of the next step have overtaken the minds of many.

One problem, though, cliche herders: While Washington does possess valuable continuity — same coach, same quarterback, same offensive line and system — there are major changes that refute the belief that this team is simply starting from where last season ended. Next step? Worry about the first steps. It could take a while just for Washington to reach its 2016 level.

If this team can survive the turbulence and gradually improve, then you could see why this roster is the most talented and balanced of Coach Jay Gruden’s four squads. But it has to adjust to its own alterations.

Looking back, the troublesome moments of the preseason should have been expected. They weren’t necessarily indicators of a forthcoming disaster as much as they were realities of change. So much of the defense is new: coordinator Greg Manusky, about half of the defensive starters, the majority of the reserves expected to contribute and the entire approach. On offense, former coordinator Sean McVay is the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach, Gruden is calling plays again, and a pair of 1,000-yard receivers, Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson, is gone. Terrelle Pryor Sr., who had 1,007 receiving yards in Cleveland last season after converting from quarterback, is the biggest addition, but he requires patience to maximize his incredible but unorthodox skills in Gruden’s system and to earn Kirk Cousins’s trust.

Off the field, the front office underwent a massive reorganization after general manager Scot McCloughan was fired. With McCloughan gone, one intriguing aspect of his team-building philosophy — to create a physical, punishing team defined by its offensive and defensive lines — is in jeopardy. Last season, there were signs of the team placing diminished value on that identity. Now, Gruden’s vision guides the roster construction, and although he also likes big-boy football, the coach is an offensive savant willing to make smash-mouth sacrifices for skill.

When you think about culture and organizational confidence, that’s when the success of the past two seasons matters. There seems to be continuity of belief in the front office’s methodology, which is partly why Washington followed McCloughan’s blueprint even after firing him early in the offseason. But the 2017 squad is a fresh creation with preserved hallmarks, and the roster and coaching changes were made in hopes of eventually enhancing the rebuilding effort as it nears completion. But in the short term, it may seem like the project is starting to fizzle.

That’s not unusual. Unless a team makes zero mistakes and enjoys a rapid rise to prominence, it’s almost impossible for the whole band, or even most of it, to survive to the end. The worrisome parts don’t involve the roster churn. It’s the loss of McCloughan and the fact that Gruden is working with his third defensive coordinator in four seasons. That’s too much leadership change to maintain an upward trajectory, but in the defense’s case, it beat suffering another season of Joe Barry’s ineffectiveness.

Here’s why continuity is so important to Washington and could be even more critical moving forward: Every year, it seems the franchise becomes more of a stay-in-your-lane, control-what-you-control organization. Beneath owner Daniel Snyder and team President Bruce Allen, the hierarchy is quite flat, and responsibilities are specific and divided.

As the new head of personnel, Doug Williams is in charge of finding talent. He won’t negotiate contracts because Eric Schaffer does that. He doesn’t do an excessive amount of communicating with agents because Schaffer and Allen handle that. Gruden has increased influence in the front office, but he doesn’t have a title. He is a head coach who spends the majority of his time with the offense. Manusky, like past Gruden defensive coordinators, has as close to complete freedom with his unit as an assistant can receive.

Last week, Gruden described how he handles the defense.

“Every once in a while, I’d just pat them on the head and say, ‘Good job,’ or yell at them if they weren’t hustling,” he said. “I stay out of the schematics part of it. They’ve already got all that stuff, and the defensive coaches do an excellent job. So we’ll just let them do their job.”

Gruden will never be an omnipresent overseer as a head coach. That’s fine. Plenty of great ones have specialized in one side of the football. But it’s scary to think that, after two defensive coordinator firings already, Gruden still allows such leeway to a coordinator with a questionable track record. It’s even scarier to realize that the franchise seems unconcerned about such a mediocre hire when there were high-profile candidates available who could have been snagged with a big-money offer.

But look beyond the defensive coordinator, for now. Can you see the pattern in this operation? The franchise is a state with many mayors of many cities. If they all govern their domains competently, there are no problems, and everyone revels in his specialized contribution to success. But if a mayor fails to do his job, it’s harder to be agile in making corrections, before having to fire someone at season’s end, under this leadership structure. And if a mayor desires more power or if he wants more conventional responsibilities for this position — which happened with McCloughan — then there’s potential for disaster. It’s better to have a few more dominant leaders with clear power over middle management, but what would that mean? There’s not as much separation between Allen and the next ranking member in the organization. As the McCloughan debacle proved, Allen clearly doesn’t want that. It’s no coincidence that, post-McCloughan, the franchise has been chopped down to even smaller bites.

This season, Washington is desperate for the changes, both to the front office and the team, to bear fruit. It needs these adjustments to result in a new level of continuity. This is Gruden’s fourth season; he needs the franchise to be flying in one direction as soon as possible. But if he wants it to happen within this season, there’s only one thing you can say.

Good luck with that, dude.