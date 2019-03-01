BASEBALL

NEW YORK — It took a long time and a lot of money, but the Philadelphia Phillies finally landed Bryce Harper with a record contract.

The young star outfielder and the Phillies agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history.

Harper’s agent, California-based Scott Boras, said the deal was agreed to at 10:34 a.m. PST, subject to a successful physical.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler and his players learned of the agreement from fans behind Philadelphia’s dugout who saw media reports on their mobile devices during a spring training game in Clearwater, Florida.

A 26-year-old All-Star who had spent his entire big league career with the Washington Nationals, Harper topped the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins. Harper has a .279 career average with 184 homers and 521 RBIs, including a .268 average with 14 homers, 32 RBIs and a .930 OPS in 47 games at Citizens Bank Park. He likely would hit third or fourth, according to Kapler.

PRO FOOTBALL

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution in a Florida case, according to court documents.

Kraft’s attorney Jack Goldberger filed the written plea with the Palm Beach County court on Wednesday. Kraft, 77, is requesting a non-jury trial.

Kraft was among hundreds of men charged in a crackdown on massage parlor prostitution and an investigation into human trafficking at Florida spas. Ten spas have been closed and several people, mostly women originally from China, have been charged with running the operation.

FRISCO, Texas — Jason Witten is coming out of retirement and rejoining the Dallas Cowboys after one season as a television analyst.

The 36-year-old Witten says the “fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong.” The Cowboys announced that the 11-time Pro Bowl tight end has agreed to a one-year contract. The deal is worth about $5 million.

When he retired last May to become the lead analyst for “Monday Night Football,” Witten shared the club record with three others at 15 seasons with Dallas. Now he’s poised to add that franchise mark to the list of records he already has in games, starts, catches and yards receiving.

“This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship,” Witten said. “This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it.”

Witten and Tony Gonzalez are the only NFL tight ends with at least 1,000 catches and 10,000 yards. Gonzalez was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first try this year. Witten is postponing consideration of his date with Canton.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kyler Murray may not show off his arm or his legs at the NFL scouting combine, but on Thursday he assuaged colossal concerns about his size.

The Heisman Trophy-winning dual-threat quarterback and speedy outfielder from the University of Oklahoma checked in at just over 5-foot-10 and 207 pounds with a hand size, as measured from his pinkie to his thumb, of 9½ inches.

“I don’t know why people think Kyler is 5-8,” said running back Rodney Anderson, Murray’s college teammate and fellow NFL hopeful. “I don’t know where that came from. I’m 6-foot — I look small next to our offensive line. Anybody is going to look small next to our offensive line. He’s a solid 5-10, he’s heavy, he’s fast. He’s a heck of an athlete. His size was never an issue.”

And now it’s less of one for many NFL teams. Although he’s the shortest quarterback measured at the combine since 2003, those numbers were welcome news for Murray, the executives and coaches gathered in Indianapolis and fans wondering how his size would affect his draft stock.

DENVER — Former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans receiver Demaryius Thomas is facing a felony charge of vehicular assault stemming from a crash earlier this month.

Thomas was arrested Wednesday after turning himself in and was also held on allegations of reckless driving and not having proof of insurance, both misdemeanors, police said. He was released from jail Thursday.

Thomas was involved in a crash on Feb. 16, a few days after he was released by the Texans. In a statement laying out the reasons for his arrest, police said Thomas was driving over 70 mph, more than twice the speed limit, at around 12:20 a.m. near downtown Denver when his SUV went off the road and flipped end-over-end, after hitting a median. The SUV landed on its wheels and one of his two passengers suffered serious injuries, the document said.

Thomas and the other passenger also were taken to the hospital after the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — Johnny Manziel is now “available” to the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football, the team’s general manager said. That doesn’t mean Daryl Johnston plans to sign him.

Before acting on Manziel, the Commanders and the new league are looking into why Manziel’s contract was terminated by the CFL this week.

Manziel’s contract with the Montreal Alouettes was terminated Wednesday. The league also told the eight other CFL clubs it wouldn’t register a contract for Manziel if anyone tried to sign the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner.

The league said Manziel, a first-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2013 who soon flamed out of the NFL, breached an agreement that made him eligible for the CFL.

The Commanders own Manziel’s AAF rights because he played at Texas A&M. The franchise has seven regular-season games remaining.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

WACO, Texas — A Central Texas jury found a former Baylor University football player not guilty of raping another student in 2016, the latest case linked to a scandal that rocked the nation’s largest Baptist university and led to the departure of several top leaders.

The McLennan County jury deliberated about two hours in Waco before acquitting Shawn Oakman of sexual assault.

The woman who says she was raped testified earlier that she’d been drinking and was intoxicated when Oakman assaulted her. She said she told Oakman that she wanted to leave his duplex that night but he wouldn’t allow it.

Oakman’s attorney told jurors that the two wanted to be together that night and that they had consensual sex.

TENNIS

ACAPULCO, Mexico — Nick Kyrgios advanced to the Mexico Open semifinals, following his comeback victory over top-seeded Rafael Nadal with a 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 decision over Stan Wawrinka.

On Wednesday night, Kyrgios overcame three match points to beat the second-ranked Nadal 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6) in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.

The 23-year-old Australian will face third-seeded John Isner of the United States, who outlasted No. 8 John Millman of Australia.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Roger Federer is two matches away from his 100th career title after beating Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (6), 6-4 to reach the Dubai Championships semifinals.

Federer faced two set points in the tiebreaker, but Fucsovics hit two forehands into the net to let the Swiss star take control. Federer then wasted an early break in the second set, but broke again for a 5-4 lead before serving out the match when Fucsovics sent a forehand return wide.

Federer will next face sixth-seeded Borna Coric, who beat Nikolaz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (1). Coric beat Federer twice last year, including in the Halle final.

