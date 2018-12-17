New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, top, is sacked by Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Titans cornerback Logan Ryan says he broke his left leg in Tennessee’s victory over the Giants, writing on social media he believes a player should release his own injury news.

Ryan updated his injury Monday morning with a post on Twitter.

The cornerback says he will miss the rest of the season, though he is proud he was able to walk off the field Sunday with a broken fibula. Ryan also says he will continue to support the Titans (8-6) and help coach up his fellow defensive backs as they make a run for the playoffs.

Ryan had a sack in the Titans’ 17-0 win over the Giants, giving him a career-high four sacks this season. He was hurt when tackling Saquon Barkley on a 7-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

