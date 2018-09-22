NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans will be without linebacker Kamalei Correa and safety Kendrick Lewis against the Jaguars.

The Titans downgraded both Correa and Lewis to out on Saturday.

Correa was added to the injury report Wednesday with a back issue. He did not practice Friday and had been listed as questionable. Correa, picked up in a trade from Baltimore in late August, is tied for the team lead with two sacks.

Lewis has missed the first two games with a foot injury that had him questionable Friday.

