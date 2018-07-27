Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) answers questions following the first day of practice at NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan.

The team did not disclose specific terms Friday, but multiple reports say it’s a five-year deal worth $80 million with $50 million guaranteed.

Lewan arrived at training camp on time Wednesday after skipping mandatory minicamp in June because of the stalled contract talks. General manager Jon Robinson said Wednesday the team and Lewan’s representatives were making progress toward a new deal.

The 27-year-old Lewan is a former first-round draft pick from Michigan who made his second consecutive Pro Bowl last season.

