NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have placed safety Johnathan Cyprien on injured reserve and waived injured defensive lineman Connor Flagel.

The Titans also announced Friday that offensive tackle Laurence Gibson agreed to terms, and tight end Phillip Supernaw has passed his physical after being on the physically unable to perform list.

Cyprien tore his left ACL on Wednesday, and the Titans have been looking at potential replacements.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Gibson has not played a regular-season game in the NFL since being drafted by Dallas in 2015 out of Virginia Tech. Gibson has spent time with Kansas City, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Cleveland and the Giants.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL



FILE - In this July 29, 2018, file photo, Tennessee Titans defensive back Johnathan Cyprien runs a drill during NFL football training camp in Nashville, Tenn. Cyprien will miss the season with a torn left ACL, and coach Mike Vrabel says veteran Eric Reid is among the safeties the Titans want to look at for a potential replacement. Cyprien left practice Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, after grabbing at his left knee. (Mark Humphrey, File/Associated Press)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.