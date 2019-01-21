NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have promoted tight ends assistant Arthur Smith to offensive coordinator, staying inside the organization after Matt LaFleur left for the Green Bay Packers’ head coaching job.

The Titans announced the move Monday.

Coach Mike Vrabel says he’s excited for both Smith and the Titans to promote a deserving coach. Vrabel says he was impressed throughout his first season with Smith’s ideas in game-plan meetings and also last week when they talked about the coordinator position. Vrabel says Smith’s familiarity with the Titans and the offense will allow them to continue to improve.

Smith has been with Tennessee since 2011, hired by four different head coaches. He started as defensive quality control coach in 2011 under Mike Munchak and has worked for Ken Whisenhunt, Mike Mularkey and Vrabel.

