NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans right tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Jonnu Smith have been placed on injured reserve with knee injuries, a double blow for a team on the fringe of the playoff race.

Both starters were hurt in Tennessee’s 30-9 win over Jacksonville last week.

To fill the roster spots, the Titans on Tuesday signed free agent offensive lineman Austin Pasztor and added tight end Cole Wick to their active roster from the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad.

Veteran Dennis Kelly is expected to step in for Conklin when the Titans play at the New York Giants on Sunday. Anthony Firkser is expected to replace Smith, who moved into the starting job after three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker broke his right ankle in the season opener.

