NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans got their first-round draft pick back at practice. Linebacker Rashaan Evans left after individual drills, leaving his status in question again.

Evans has been dealing with an undisclosed injury since July 28. The 22nd pick overall out of Alabama warmed up Wednesday and took part in individual drills before leaving practice.

Coach Mike Vrabel says Evans wasn’t feeling great so the linebacker will get more time and treatment so the Titans can get him back on the field.

Evans talked with reporters before practice for the first time since his injury but didn’t have a timetable for his return.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler and tight end Delanie Walker each missed a third straight practice Wednesday after not playing last week against Tampa Bay.

