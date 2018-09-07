NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Outside linebacker Derrick Morgan is expected to play in Tennessee’s season opener at Miami. The Titans’ top two draft choices both are out due to injuries.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday that Morgan, entering his ninth NFL season, would have no injury designation on Sunday. That’s just three weeks after reportedly suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee in a preseason game against Tampa Bay on Aug. 18.

“He’s a veteran, and he knows how to take care of his body,” Vrabel said. “He knows how to recover. He understands that this game is a physical game and one that takes a toll on your body. But he also understands how to get back out there quickly. I really do appreciate his rehab and his efforts to come back what amounts to about 18 days.”

Neither inside linebacker Rashaan Evans, who suffered a hamstring injury on the third day of training camp, nor outside linebacker Harold Landry, who injured his right ankle vs. Pittsburgh, practiced Friday.

Also out are right tackle Jack Conklin, who continues to work his way back from surgery in January to repair his left ACL, and backup safety Kendrick Lewis, who has not practiced since hurting his foot in the preseason against Tampa Bay. Conklin was just removed from the physically unable to perform list on Sept. 1.

