Colorado Avalanche (34-29-12, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (32-32-10, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s best scorers, Patrick Kane and Nathan MacKinnon, meet when Chicago and Colorado face off at United Center. Kane currently ranks third in the NHL with 102 points and MacKinnon currently ranks eighth in the league with 91 points.

The Blackhawks have gone 11-7-3 against division opponents. Chicago ranks seventh in the league recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Avalanche are 11-9-3 against Central Division opponents. Colorado averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Ian Cole leads the team serving 113 total minutes. In their last meeting on March 23, Colorado won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Murphy leads the Blackhawks with a plus-15 in 44 games played this season. Brendan Perlini has collected 10 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.4 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 1.9 penalties and four penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

Avalanche Injuries: Mikko Rantanen: day to day (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (upper body), Matt Nieto: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

