Toronto Maple Leafs (41-21-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Edmonton Oilers (30-30-7, 11th in the Western Conference)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s top scorers, Connor McDavid and Mitchell Marner, meet when Edmonton and Toronto face off at Rogers Place. McDavid is currently ranks third in the NHL with 94 points and Marner currently ranks 10th in the league with 82 points.

The Oilers have gone 15-15-2 in home games. Edmonton has scored 41 power-play goals, converting on 21.2 percent of chances.

The Maple Leafs are 20-9-4 in road games. Toronto has scored 241 goals and is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. John Tavares leads the team with 37. In their last meeting on Feb. 27, Toronto won 6-2. Marner recorded a team-high 3 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 41 goals and has totaled 84 points. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has recorded four goals and totaled 5 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 9.6 points, 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 7.6 points, 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Gardiner: day to day (undisclosed), Nazem Kadri: day to day (concussion), Travis Dermott: out (upper body).

