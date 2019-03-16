Calgary Flames (44-20-7, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (41-25-4, first in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NHL’s top scorers, Blake Wheeler and Johnny Gaudreau, meet when Winnipeg and Calgary square off at Bell MTS Place. Wheeler currently ranks 10th in the NHL with 86 points and Gaudreau is fifth in the league with 91 points.

The Jets are 23-15-2 in conference play. Winnipeg leads the the Western Conference with 5.8 assists per game, led by Wheeler averaging 0.9.

The Flames are 25-13-3 in conference games. Calgary leads the NHL with 16 shorthanded goals, led by Mark Jankowski with four. In their last meeting on Dec. 27, Calgary won 4-1. Gaudreau recorded three goals for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheeler leads the Jets with 66 assists and has recorded 86 points this season. Patrik Laine has recorded four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: None listed.

Flames Injuries: James Neal: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

