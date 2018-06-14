Toronto Marlies’ Carl Grundstrom celebrates his goal with teammate Justin Holl (4) during the third period of Game 7 of the AHL Calder Cup final against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

TORONTO — Andreas Johnsson had two goals and an assist to help the Toronto Marlies win the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup, 6-1 over the Texas Stars in Game 7 on Thursday night.

Mason Marchment also scored twice, Carl Grundstrom and Ben Smith added goals, and Garret Sparks made 29 saves for the Marlies, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ top farm club.

Austin Fyten scored for Texas, ending Sparks’ shutout bid midway through the third period.

The Marlies led the AHL with 112 points during the regular season and won 10 straight playoff games before being pushed to the distance by the Stars, Dallas’ top development team. The last Toronto AHL affiliate to win the Calder Cup was the New Brunswick Hawks in 1982.

