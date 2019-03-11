Tampa Bay Lightning (52-13-4, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (42-21-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

The Maple Leafs have gone 21-12-1 in home games. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by John Tavares with 38.

The Lightning are 35-6-0 in conference play. Tampa Bay is the top team in the the Eastern Conference with 6.6 assists per game, led by Nikita Kucherov averaging 1.1. In their last meeting on Jan. 17, Toronto won 4-2. Nazem Kadri recorded a team-high 2 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has recorded 82 total points while scoring 24 goals and collecting 58 assists for the Maple Leafs. Zach Hyman has recorded six goals and totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 8.8 points, 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 10.5 points, 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Gardiner: day to day (undisclosed), Travis Dermott: out (upper body).

Lightning Injuries: Adam Erne: day to day (upper body), Anton Stralman: day to day (lower body), Dan Girardi: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.