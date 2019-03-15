Philadelphia Flyers (34-28-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (42-23-5, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto takes on Philadelphia in Eastern Conference action.

The Maple Leafs are 24-14-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto averages just 2.8 per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Zach Hyman leads them averaging 0.3.

The Flyers have gone 16-14-4 away from home. Philadelphia has scored 34 power-play goals, converting on 16.7 percent of chances. In their last matchup on Nov. 24, Toronto won 6-0. Andreas Johnsson recorded a team-high 3 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has recorded 84 total points while scoring 24 goals and collecting 60 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 7.4 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Gardiner: day to day (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen: out (illness), Travis Dermott: out (upper body).

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

