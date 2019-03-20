Toronto Maple Leafs (43-25-5, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (31-32-9, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Buffalo in a matchup of Atlantic Division teams at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres have gone 9-9-4 against division opponents. Buffalo has scored 38 power-play goals, converting on 18 percent of chances.

The Maple Leafs are 12-8-3 against Atlantic Division teams. Toronto has scored 259 goals and ranks fourth in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game. John Tavares leads the team with 40. In their last meeting on March 2, Toronto won 5-2. Tavares recorded a team-high two assists for the Maple Leafs in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Skinner leads the Sabres with 37 goals and has totaled 59 points. Conor Sheary has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Sabres Injuries: Marco Scandella: day to day (upper body), Jake McCabe: out (upper body).

Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Gardiner: day to day (undisclosed), Frederik Gauthier: day to day (foot), Travis Dermott: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.