Buffalo Bills’ Vontae Davis, center, gets up after Los Angeles Chargers’ Mike Williams, right, scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. How’s THAT for a halftime adjustment? While the rest of the Buffalo Bills jogged into the locker room at halftime of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers, cornerback Vontae Davis jogged in, then just kept on going. Later, Davis posted on Twitter that he was, in fact, calling it a career. (Adrian Kraus/Associated Press)

Urban Meyer returns to coaching after a three-game suspension, and most Ohio State fans couldn’t be happier. The AP’s Mitch Stacy in Columbus, Ohio, talks to PodcastOne Sports Now about the reaction to Meyer’s return and how Meyer handled himself before the media.

The second week of the NFL also draws the attention of co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg. They talk to AP NFL writer Barry Wilner about good and bad decisions in the young NFL season and why the Rams need to play better competition before being declared a great team.

Wilner also talks about Buffalo cornerback Vontae Davis and his decision to retire at halftime of Sunday’s game. Litke recalls some other rushed retirements in sports history, including that of the great Barry Sanders.

Dahlberg describes the fight he covered between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, and why a third fight would likely be as close as the first two between the middleweights. Alvarez won a close majority decision Saturday night to win the 160-pound titles, after the two fought to a draw the first time around.

And Litke talks about his trip to Los Angeles, where he discovers they have brutal traffic and surprisingly good food.

