New Jersey Devils (26-36-9, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (29-32-9, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver plays New Jersey at Rogers Arena in a non-conference matchup.

The Canucks are 16-13-4 at home. Vancouver averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Antoine Roussel leads the team serving 118 total minutes.

The Devils have gone 9-24-3 away from home. New Jersey leads the Eastern Conference with 10 shorthanded goals, led by Blake Coleman with three. In their last meeting on Dec. 31, New Jersey won 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 32 assists and has recorded 58 points this season. Bo Horvat has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: Quinn Hughes: out (lower body), Ashton Sautner: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan Spooner: out (general soreness), Antoine Roussel: out for season (lower body), Ben Hutton: day to day (lower body).

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: out (upper body), Miles Wood: out (ankle), Nico Hischier: day to day (upper body), Jesper Bratt: out (lower body), Mirco Mueller: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.