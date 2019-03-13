New York Rangers (28-28-13, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (28-32-9, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts New York at Rogers Arena in a non-conference matchup.

The Canucks are 15-13-4 at home. Vancouver averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Antoine Roussel leads the team serving 118 total minutes.

The Rangers are 11-17-5 on the road. New York serves 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Brendan Smith leads the team serving 57 total minutes. In their last meeting on Nov. 12, New York won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with a plus-nine in 58 games played this season. Bo Horvat has scored four goals and totaled 4 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-3-5, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Canucks: 2-6-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: Ryan Spooner: day to day (general soreness), Ben Hutton: day to day (lower body).

Rangers Injuries: Libor Hajek: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.