Ottawa Senators (25-41-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (31-32-10, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver faces Ottawa at Rogers Arena in a non-conference matchup.

The Canucks are 16-13-5 on their home ice. Vancouver has converted on 15.3 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 35 power-play goals.

The Senators have gone 9-25-2 away from home. Ottawa has given up 40 power-play goals, killing 79.5 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Jan. 2, Vancouver won 4-3. Elias Pettersson scored a team-high three goals for the Canucks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pettersson leads the Canucks with 61 total points, scoring 27 goals and adding 34 assists. Brock Boeser has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: Quinn Hughes: out (lower body), Christopher Tanev: out for season (lower body), Ryan Spooner: out (general soreness), Antoine Roussel: out for season (lower body), Ben Hutton: day to day (lower body).

Senators Injuries: Colin White: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.