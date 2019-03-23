Detroit Red Wings (26-38-10, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (42-27-5, third in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts Detroit looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Golden Knights are 23-10-4 on their home ice. Vegas leads the Western Conference shooting 34.6 shots per game while averaging 3.1 goals.

The Red Wings are 12-20-5 on the road. Detroit scores 2.7 goals per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Andreas Athanasiou leads them with 28 total goals. In their last meeting on Feb. 7, Vegas won 4-3. Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 54 total points, scoring 24 goals and adding 30 assists. Reilly Smith has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 9-1-0, averaging 4.2 goals, seven assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: William Carrier: out (upper body), Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (lower body), Max Pacioretty: day to day (lower body).

Red Wings Injuries: Jacob de la Rose: out (upper body), Trevor Daley: day to day (upper body), Mike Green: out for season (illness), Jonathan Ericsson: day to day (lower body), Justin Abdelkader: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.