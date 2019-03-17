Edmonton Oilers (32-32-7, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-27-5, third in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas hosts Edmonton looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Golden Knights are 21-10-4 at home. Vegas leads the Western Conference recording 34.4 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Oilers are 10-11-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Zack Kassian leads the team serving 86 total minutes. In their last meeting on Dec. 1, Edmonton won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has recorded 48 total points while scoring 18 goals and adding 30 assists for the Golden Knights. Reilly Smith has totaled five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: William Carrier: out (upper body).

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

