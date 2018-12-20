MINNESOTA (7-6-1) at DETROIT (5-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 3 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Minnesota 7-6-1, Detroit 8-6

SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead 73-39-2

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Lions 24-9, Nov. 4

LAST WEEK — Vikings beat Dolphins 41-17; Lions lost to Bills 14-13

AP PRO32 RANKING —Vikings No. 13, Lions No. 25 (tie)

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (29), PASS (10)

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (13), PASS (4)

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (24), PASS (21)

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (13),RUSH (16), PASS (11)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Vikings can clinch spot in playoffs with win and losses by both Washington (at Tennessee) and Philadelphia (vs. Houston). Lions already eliminated from playoff hunt. ... Minnesota sacked Detroit’s Matthew Stafford 10 times in previous meeting. ... Vikings have lost six of last nine games at Ford Field, including game vs. Giants in 2010 that was relocated when Metrodome collapsed during snowstorm. ... Minnesota’s 10 sacks vs. Lions set franchise record. Vikings also had nine sacks vs. Dolphins last weekend, making them second team in NFL since 1990 to have two games of nine-plus sacks in same season. Jaguars did it in 2017. .. Vikings lead NFL with 47 sacks and are first in league in third-down defense (28.8 percent conversion rate) and second in red-zone defense (42.2 percent touchdown rate). ... Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins needs 87 yards passing to reach 4,000 for fourth straight season and post fifth such season in Vikings history (Warren Moon in 1994 and 1995, Daunte Culpepper in 2004, Brett Favre in 2009). ... Detroit’s Kenny Golladay led team with seven receptions for career-high 146 yards last weekend. He has 1,005 yards receiving on season. ... Lions trying to avoid first season with double-digit losses since 2012. Detroit lost at least 10 games 10 times in 12 seasons from 2001-12, but has not done so since. ... Lions put rookie RB Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve this week. DE Ziggy Ansah, WR Marvin Jones and G T.J. Lang are also on IR. ... Detroit RB Zach Zenner trying for third straight game with rushing touchdown. ... Fantasy tip: Could be good week to have Minnesota defense, given sack total from last meeting and Detroit’s offensive problems. Lions have not scored more than 22 points since Oct. 21.

