MINNESOTA (1-0) at GREEN BAY (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Packers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Minnesota 1-0, Green Bay 0-1

SERIES RECORD - Packers lead 60-53-2

LAST MEETING - Vikings beat Packers 16-0, Dec. 23, 2017

LAST WEEK - Vikings beat 49ers 24-16; Packers beat Bears 24-23

AP PRO32 RANKING - Vikings No. 3, Packers No. 6

VIKINGS OFFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (15t), PASS (17).

VIKINGS DEFENSE - OVERALL (12t), RUSH (9), PASS (18).

PACKERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (28), PASS (7).

PACKERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (6), RUSH (24), PASS (7).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Vikings swept season series last year, first time since 2009. ... QB Kirk Cousins 20 of 36 for 244 yards, two TDs in Vikings debut last week. ... RB Dalvin Cook had 95 total yards in first game back since knee injury in Week 4 last year. ... WR Stefon Diggs has 18 catches for 271 yards and three TDs in last three games vs. Packers. ... WR Adam Thielen had 102 yards receiving last week, eighth career game over 100-yard mark. ... TE Kyle Rudolph has four TDs in past four road games. ... DE Everson Griffen has five sacks, two forced fumbles in past six games against Green Bay. ... S Harrison Smith has four INTs, eight pass deflections and 1 1/2 sacks in last five divisional games. ... First-round pick CB Mike Hughes had three tackles, three pass deflections and 28-yard INT returned for TD in debut. Hughes was first Vikings rookie to return INT for score since Smith in 2012. ... Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has 19 TDs, four INTs and 111.8 rating in nine career home games vs. Vikings. ... Rodgers only player to have four games with four-plus TD passes and no INTs against Minnesota. ... RB Jamaal Williams averaging 72.7 yards over past three home games. ... WR Davante Adams has TD in last four games against Vikings. ... WR Randall Cobb tied for ninth in franchise history with 22 receiving TDs at home. ... Jimmy Graham’s 44 receiving TDs most among tight ends since 2013. ... DL Kenny Clark had career-high two sacks in last meeting. ... LB Nick Perry with four sacks in three career games at Lambeau against Vikings. ... S Kentrell Brice led team last week with career-high nine tackles and had first career sack. ... Fantasy tip: Rodgers threw three TD passes in fourth quarter against Bears after returning from knee injury despite being limited to pocket. Expect him to play as Packers face another formidable defense, though Rodgers is masterful running no-huddle attack with quick, precision passing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.