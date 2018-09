MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have signed kicker Dan Bailey, owner of the second-best field goal percentage in NFL history and replacement for rookie Daniel Carlson.

Bailey’s deal was done on Tuesday, after the Vikings waived Carlson fresh from his 0-for-3 game at Green Bay.

The fifth-round draft pick from Auburn missed field goals of 48, 49 and 35 yards, with the last two failed tries coming in overtime and forcing the Vikings to settle for a 29-29 tie with the rival Packers.

“It’s hard to figure out. You think you’ve got a guy for a while, and then he goes out and misses three in a big game,” coach Mike Zimmer said on Monday in discussing what he said was an “easy” decision to cut Carlson. “But things happen, I guess.”

The Vikings drafted Blair Walsh in the sixth round in 2012 and watched him become an All-Pro as a rookie, so general manager Rick Spielman sent two sixth-round picks to the New York Jets just to move up in the fifth round for Carlson in search of similar returns.

Four days after Carlson was formally awarded the job upon the release of incumbent and seventh-year veteran Kai Forbath, he missed two 42-yard field-goal tries in a preseason game. Zimmer was peeved enough that night to order a 2-point conversion try after a touchdown to send a message to Carlson about his lack of room for error on a team with sights set on the Super Bowl.



In this Aug. 26, 2018 photo Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey (5) looks on before an preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. The Minnesota Vikings have waived rookie kicker Daniel Carlson, after the fifth-round draft pick pulled all three of his field-goal attempts wide right at Green Bay. The Vikings didn’t immediately add a replacement for Carlson, but coach Mike Zimmer confirmed they’ve invited free agent Dan Bailey to Minnesota for a physical exam. (Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press)

Carlson made a 48-yard attempt plus three extra points in the opener on Sept. 9 against San Francisco and he sent nine of 10 kickoffs over two games into the end zone for touchbacks, but leg strength can’t cover up inconsistency from shorter distances. Carlson acknowledged afterward a decreased self-confidence when he lined up for the 35-yarder on the last play of the game, a red flag for his ability to smooth out a rough start.

Bailey has made 186 of 211 field-goal attempts, an accuracy greater than 88 percent that trails only Baltimore’s Justin Tucker. The 30-year-old Bailey slumped last season after a groin injury that kept him out for four games, missing five of 13 field goals upon his return and producing the first two failed extra points of his NFL career to foreshadow his release by Dallas on Sept. 1. He has the track record, though, to give the Vikings faith they’ll get three points when they drive close enough to earn it.

To make room for Bailey, the Vikings waived second-year wide receiver Stacy Coley. He became expendable when wide receiver Aldrick Robinson was signed on Monday. Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen have formed one of the league’s most potent wide receiver duos, but they could use more depth behind them.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.