EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Tennessee right guard Josh Kline for their thin offensive line.

Kline’s three-year deal, valued at $15.75 million, was done Wednesday as Kline finished a visit to team headquarters. Kline’s streak of 46 games started is the longest active run among all NFL guards. He played three seasons with the Titans.

Undrafted out of Kent State in 2013, Kline landed with the New England Patriots. He won a Super Bowl after the 2014 season and became a full-time starter in 2015.

The Vikings released Mike Remmers and let Tom Compton sign with the New York Jets, losing both starting guards. Nick Easton, their starting left guard in 2017, became a free agent. The only other guard currently on the roster is Danny Isidora.

