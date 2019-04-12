MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Adam Thielen have agreed in principle to a four-year contract extension valued at $64 million.

The Vikings announced the deal Friday. Thielen’s agency, The Institute for Athletes, posted the terms on Instagram , including the potential through incentives to earn as much as $73 million over the life of the contract covering the 2021-24 seasons.

Thielen has two years left on the deal he signed in 2017, which easily made him one of the best bargains in the NFL after averaging 102 catches and 1,325 yards over the past two seasons. He was picked for the Pro Bowl both years, enhancing one of the league’s best underdog stories after he needed a rookie tryout camp to make the team in 2013 out of Minnesota State, an NCAA Division II school that offered him a $500 scholarship.

