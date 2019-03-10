Winnipeg Jets (40-23-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Capitals (40-21-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Winnipeg trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Capitals have gone 20-9-5 in home games. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.9 assists.

The Jets are 18-15-0 on the road. Winnipeg has scored 230 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Mark Scheifele leads the team with 32. In their last meeting on Nov. 14, Winnipeg won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 46 goals and has recorded 77 points. Nicklas Backstrom has scored four goals and totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 9.4 points, 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Capitals: 8-2-0, averaging 9.7 points, 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: None listed.

Jets Injuries: Connor Hellebuyck: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.