Dallas Stars (39-31-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (47-22-7, first in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit Scotiabank Saddledome to play the top-ranked team in the Western Conference, the Calgary Flames.

The Flames are 26-15-3 against conference opponents. Calgary ranks second in the Western Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Johnny Gaudreau with 35.

The Stars have gone 17-17-3 away from home. Dallas has converted on 19.3 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 38 power-play goals. In their last meeting on Dec. 18, Dallas won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaudreau has recorded 92 total points while scoring 35 goals and adding 57 assists for the Flames. Matthew Tkachuk has scored eight goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: Sam Bennett: day to day (upper body).

Stars Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: out (broken arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

