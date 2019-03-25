Los Angeles Kings (27-39-8, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (47-21-7, first in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings head to Scotiabank Saddledome to face the top-ranked team in the Western Conference, the Calgary Flames.

The Flames are 25-7-5 on their home ice. Calgary leads the Western Conference with 18 shorthanded goals, led by Mark Jankowski with five.

The Kings are 12-19-5 on the road. Los Angeles is last in the NHL shooting 28.4 shots per game. In their last meeting on Nov. 30, Calgary won 4-1. Mikael Backlund recorded a team-high 3 points for the Flames in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has recorded 92 total points while scoring 35 goals and collecting 57 assists for the Flames. Mark Giordano has totaled nine assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.