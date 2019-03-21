Ottawa Senators (25-41-6, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (45-21-7, first in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators travel to Scotiabank Saddledome to play the top team in the Western Conference, the Calgary Flames.

The Flames have gone 24-7-5 in home games. Calgary leads the Western Conference with 17 shorthanded goals, led by Mark Jankowski with five.

The Senators are 9-25-2 on the road. Ottawa has given up 40 power-play goals, killing 79.5 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Feb. 24, Calgary won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 35 goals, adding 57 assists and totaling 92 points. Matthew Tkachuk has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: Sam Bennett: day to day (lower body), Sean Monahan: day to day (illness), James Neal: day to day (lower body).

Senators Injuries: Colin White: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

