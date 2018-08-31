Columnist

So, Washington Redskins, how successfully useless was your preseason? Was it more useless than the next team’s useless? Or is all preseason uselessness created equal?

You learned very little about the local NFL team during those four agonizing exhibition games, and that was intentional. This is the nouveau approach in a league that fears both injury attrition and premature exposure. Every team is adhering to the same basic philosophy. Show nothing. Be blander than bland. Disregard rhythm and reps and put your best players in safe houses. Teams always have been conservative in August and nibbled their way toward the regular season. But at least they used to work toward a dress rehearsal in the third preseason game. Now, they seem to consider even that too rigorous.

The Redskins came close to nailing this cautious approach during their 1-3 preseason, but rookie running back Derrius Guice tore up his knee. Surely, if given a choice, they would have opted to lose all four games and not score a single point if it meant keeping him healthy.

Now, this is the part where you remember Washington’s slow-starting recent history and bring up Coach Jay Gruden’s 0-4 record in season openers and express everything from concern to outrage that the team took another preseason lightly. They’re valid thoughts, certainly, but they’re a bit too generalized. It’s possible to look bad in exhibition games and still have had a fantastic overall preseason training period. It’s important to look at the fake games and the practices separately and then put the two together.

I’ve seen training camps in which this team has looked terrible; this was not one of them. That’s far more encouraging than some of the lifeless play in the actual meaningless games. It doesn’t mean that we can totally ignore the poor performance, but it’s foolish to suggest the team has been loafing since late July simply because it chose not to prove its worth in exhibition play.

If Gruden’s team starts slowly again, preparation will become a story again. But the issue really is whether an offense full of key players who were injured last season — tight end Jordan Reed, running back Chris Thompson and left tackle Trent Williams among them — has done a good job of balancing their meticulous recoveries with the need to get accustomed to new quarterback Alex Smith. Gruden has admitted several times that he chose health over familiarity, and even if his squad struggles early, he won’t have any regrets. He’ll leave us to judge him for it, and we will.

Overall, Gruden liked the preseason his team had. The Guice injury was devastating. Smith played just 34 snaps despite the need to get comfortable with the system. But in the coach’s opinion, healthy unknowns trump injured certainties. He was happy with the competition on a roster that is a little deeper and more balanced than previous ones. He saw young cornerbacks embrace opportunity, and the defensive line emerge as a possible strength. He saw his quarterback leave no doubt that he’s the leader. He saw Adrian Peterson return from oblivion and provide help for the running back corps. He saw enough, he hopes. After Washington makes its cuts over the weekend, this could be Gruden’s most versatile 53-man roster.

“Yeah, I think so, for the most part,” Gruden said. “I feel really good about where we’re at as a football team, and the evaluation process is not over yet. We, as coaches, have to get together, as well as personnel, in making our decision. We’re confident we got looks at everyone we needed to get looked at. I think everybody had a fair shot, and I think everybody had a shot to make this football team. In return, we’re going to have some tough decisions because of that.”

In the past, they haven’t always had tough decisions, so the progress is encouraging. But the depth isn’t ideal just yet, and there are concerns about several players at the top of the roster, mostly because they’re returning from injury. You have to do too much guessing to forecast how this team might look at the start of the season, and that’s a major concern. But Gruden also hopes the unknown can be cunning and advantageous.

For instance, we have no idea how this offense will look with Smith behind an intact offensive line, with Peterson or Thompson in the backfield, Reed at tight end and wide receivers Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson Jr. all available at the same time. Our eyes have not seen a single competitive snap in which the team has that combination.

Washington doesn’t truly know what it is, but neither does the opponent. Gruden is going to rely on the trust he has in players with productive histories as well as his own creative vision. That this is an experiment he won’t truly test until next Sunday in Arizona is a gamble he had to take. And there’s a chance the unknown could surprise teams in the beginning.

It also could be a mess. What if these offensive players are more turnover prone because they haven’t seen enough live action? What if the chemistry is poor? What if mistakes cost the team winnable games?

It’s a risk, for certain. But there’s something thrilling about it, too. We didn’t get a good sample size in a preseason game to overanalyze. We don’t know if Gruden will use Smith’s mobility in a novel way, or if his deft short passing will jumpstart the offense differently, or if Richardson’s speed will be a game changer. We just know that, barring any freak practice injuries, the team the front office wanted (except for Guice) will be available to take the field in Week 1. And then the intrigue finally begins.

In the end, will all the preseason boredom be worth it? Well, I don’t know if anything is worth having to sit through some of the ridiculousness that we saw. But it’s time for real football, and instead of projecting a team with severe limitations, we see something new in this 2018 squad.

It is a mystery about to emerge from virtual nothingness. There have been few clues. There is no tape. In a sense, we’ll all unwrap this team at the same time.

Are we unwrapping a gift or a prank? No one can be sure. That’s intentional. And it’s shrewd or stupid depending on your tolerance of the unknown.