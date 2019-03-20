Winnipeg Jets (43-25-4, first in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (30-35-9, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Blake Wheeler leads Winnipeg into a matchup against Anaheim. He currently ranks eighth in the league with 88 points, scoring 20 goals and recording 68 assists.

The Ducks are 16-13-8 at home. Anaheim scores 2.3 goals per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Jakob Silfverberg leads them with 22 total goals.

The Jets are 25-15-2 in Western Conference play. Winnipeg has scored 244 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Mark Scheifele leads the team with 34. In their last meeting on Feb. 2, Winnipeg won 9-3. Jack Roslovic scored a team-high three goals for the Jets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 46 total points, scoring 13 goals and adding 33 assists. Rickard Rakell has totaled five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 4.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: Brendan Guhle: day to day (undisclosed).

Jets Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.